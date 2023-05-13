iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.