iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

