Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 35,014 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

