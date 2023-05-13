Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,578 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 1,495,498 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

