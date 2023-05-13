Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $19.98 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises about 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $286.45. 31,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $179.01 and a one year high of $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.