Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 679.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,837,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.