Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Globant makes up 1.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.67% of Globant worth $47,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 133,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.78. 542,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

