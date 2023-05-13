Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 23,200 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of TIM worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 263,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.