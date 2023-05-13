Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 23,235,158 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,235,158 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 25,280,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,085,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

