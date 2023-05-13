Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,055,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 2,553,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,273.2 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Iveco Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.