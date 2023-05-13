Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$48.47 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.60.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.