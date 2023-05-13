Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $178,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,574. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

