Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $167,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.58. 2,212,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,925. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.