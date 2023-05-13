Jennison Associates LLC Has $192.63 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $192,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. 1,063,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,625. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

