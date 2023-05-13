Jennison Associates LLC Has $791.31 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Marriott International worth $791,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

