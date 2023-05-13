Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,403,308 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,403,308 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.75% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $300,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.