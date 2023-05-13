Jennison Associates LLC Takes $392.47 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,261,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,468,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

META traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.81. 16,161,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

