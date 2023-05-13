Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8547 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Stories

