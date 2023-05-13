Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

JRONY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8547 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

