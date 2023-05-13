Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $0.85

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8547 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

