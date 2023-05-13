Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,202. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 186.95%.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

