JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.82. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 64.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.