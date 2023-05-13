JMP Securities Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $12.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

