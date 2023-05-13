John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HPI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
