Joystick Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,173.69 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Joystick has a market cap of $10.59 million and $49,173.69 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,719.46 or 1.00058145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05107991 USD and is up 23.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,806.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.