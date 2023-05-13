JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,515,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,887,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.