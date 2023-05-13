JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSR Stock Up 0.2 %

JSCPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. JSR has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

