JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSR Stock Up 0.2 %
JSCPY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. JSR has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $32.39.
JSR Company Profile
