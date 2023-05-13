Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNLW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.