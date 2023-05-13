KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $109.83 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,969,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,969,016 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,969,344.79596418. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00893265 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

