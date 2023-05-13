Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

