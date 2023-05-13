Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 717,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Further Reading

