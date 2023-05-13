KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

