Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.4 days.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

KHTRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Knight Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, in licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products. The firm also focuses on building a portfolio of innovative products through in-licensing or acquiring product rights. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.