Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope in the first quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter worth $118,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Stock Performance

KSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 597,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,566. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

