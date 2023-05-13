KOK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $632,729.74 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, KOK has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $632,729.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.



KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03852375 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $573,661.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

