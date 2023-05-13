Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06, reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 1,028,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,650,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital Company Profile

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

