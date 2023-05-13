L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.21 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

