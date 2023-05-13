Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

LABP stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.15. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

