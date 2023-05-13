Laqira Protocol Trading Down 19.2% This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $379,670.65 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.