Lassonde Industries Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.