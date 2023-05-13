LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to “Market Perform” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.83. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

