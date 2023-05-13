Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Leidos by 2,971.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

