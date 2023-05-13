Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.80 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $91.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,899,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,858,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319281 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.