Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.80 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $91.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,899,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,858,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319281 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
