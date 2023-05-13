Litecoin Trading Down 3.8% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $304.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $80.45 or 0.00299114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013178 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,912,302 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.