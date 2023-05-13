Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTHM. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.