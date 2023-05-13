Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,153,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,112,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.