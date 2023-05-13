Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $109.91. 831,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,346. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

