Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.20 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.89. 2,188,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,448. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.