Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 38,142,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,809,789. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

