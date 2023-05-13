Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,188 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 1,614,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

