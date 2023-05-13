Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

TSCO opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

